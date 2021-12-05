Amanda Holden wears nothing but a swimsuit in freezing sea - and fans are in shock The Britain's Got Talent star is certainly braver than us!

Amanda Holden caused a serious stir on Saturday when she plunged herself into the freezing ocean in nothing but a swimsuit. Yes, you read that right - not a wetsuit in sight for the daring Heart Breakfast presenter!

Taking to Instagram to share her valiant efforts, Amanda was visibly shivering in a figure-flattering black swimsuit. Complete with a plunged neckline and elegant cut out waist detailing, the 50-year-old star looked incredible as she held up a bottle of Marks & Spencer snowglobe gin, telling fans: "I'm going to have a little nip of it after I've come out of the sea on this cold December day!"

Fans and friends were seriously impressed with the Britain's Got Talent star, rushing to the comments of her video to share their support for her daring winter activity.

"I loved this so very very very much!" commented Tom Fletcher's wife Giovanna, while swimwear designer Melissa Odabash left a string of clapping emojis beneath Amanda's post.

Amanda looks triumphant as she braved the freezing sea

"So funny, you're mad Amanda!" commented a third fan, who wasn't so influenced on trying the chilly activity for themselves.

Between presenting on Heart Radio and being a parent to her two children Hollie and Lexi, who she shares with husband Chris Hughes, Amanda leads an ultra healthy lifestyle, so it's no surprise a December dip came under her list of fun activities.

What might surprise you, is that Amanda doesn't follow a gruelling fitness routine. She takes a balanced approach that she enjoys, and it clearly works wonders for her health.

Amanda has an incredible figure and radiant skin

"I like to keep active," she previously told MailOnline. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold." Sure enough, Amanda shared several videos of herself enjoying a run during the lockdown period.

When it comes time to film, Amanda likes to go one step further and visits a fitness camp in Portugal. "It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in," she added.

