Amanda Holden dashes into icy sea in just a swimsuit – brrr!

Amanda Holden proved her dedication to health and wellness on Monday, dashing into the freezing sea for a dose of cold water therapy.

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a video of herself dressed in a long-sleeved baby blue bathing suit running into the sea, accompanied by the caption: "Brr," with Ice Ice Baby soundtracking the clip. Amanda hasn't shared where she's holidaying, but it's safe to say the sea isn’t the warmest, judging by her post!

WATCH: Amanda Holden runs into the sea in just a swimsuit

This isn't the first time Amanda has embraced the delights of a freezing cold dip. In December the Heart Radio presenter plunged herself into the freezing ocean in nothing but a swimsuit. At the time she was visibly shivering in a figure-flattering black swimsuit.

Amanda isn't the only celebrity fan of cold water therapy. Fearne Cotton, Joe Wicks and Zac Efron have all been known to take ice baths. Plus, a whole TV show dedicated to cold water swimming starts on Wednesday, which see stars including Strictly's Dianne Buswell, rapper Professor Green and actress Tamzin Outhwaite take on freezing cold challenges, trained by 'The Iceman' Wim Hof.

Though we're not particularly tempted to take a dip in the freezing sea, there are many health benefits of cold water therapy. The icy waters can support immunity, aid weight loss and help speed up exercise recovery, as well as ease anxiety and clear brain fog.

Amanda Holden shared this swimsuit photo in December

Fearne Cotton in particular has sung the praises of the practise in soothing her anxiety, writing on Instagram in March 2022: "In the last week, I’ve upped my cold water therapy. I managed to get to the sea at the weekend and then took a dunk in my mate's ice bath yesterday.

"Each time it gets a little easier and each time I’m more aware of the benefits."

She continued: "My anxiety has been sky high this last week so these moments where my brain can only focus on my deep breaths have been necessary."

