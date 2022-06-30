Wendy Williams reveals health woe that made her quit her show: full details

Wendy Williams took time off from her talk show in September 2021 due to "ongoing health issues," but until now, fans have been in the dark about what is wrong with the star.

MORE: Wendy Williams' health battle – what we know

In a new podcast with TMZ, which was also filmed, the TV star revealed she is struggling with lymphedema. Wendy lifted up her lower leg to the camera, showing that her ankle and lower calf are extremely swollen and painful looking, to explain what the condition is.

WATCH: Wendy Williams talks about her health condition

"I can only feel five percent of my feet. Normally I'd be in a wheelchair," she said.

MORE: Wendy Williams' fans plea for update on her health as Leah Remini and Michelle Visage host show

MORE: Wendy Williams reveals real reason behind 11kg weight loss

Lymphedema is caused by swelling of the body's tissues as a result of the body's drainage system not working as it should.

As well as swelling, lymphedema sufferers might notice an aching, heavy feeling, difficulty moving, repeated skin conditions and as Wendy appears to have, hard, tight skin.

Wendy Williams showed the effects of lymphedema

Lymphedema is often seen in people suffering with breast cancer, vulval cancer and penile cancer.

SEE: Wendy Williams' $15k-a-month home

Unfortunately for Wendy, there is no cure for lymphedema, but it can be treated by wearing compression garments, exercising regularly and by having sports massages.

Wendy's lower legs looked visibly swollen on TV

While Wendy's condition is undoubtedly uncomfortable, it may come as a relief to fans who were speculating that the star might have early-onset dementia.

READ: Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp & more love these slimming trousers - here's what you need to know

Wendy has long had health complications. In September Wendy caught Covid, despite being vaccinated and was experiencing "serious complications" because she also suffers from Graves' Disease and a thyroid condition.

A statement from The Wendy Williams Show read: "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.