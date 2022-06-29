Travis Barker reason for hospitalization revealed amid family support The Blink-182 drummer is still recovering

Travis Barker's reason for being suddenly rushed to the hospital has been revealed. According to TMZ, the musician has been admitted due to pancreatitis.

According to the publication, doctors believed that the illness was triggered by a recent colonoscopy, resulting in a painful encounter.

VIDEO: Kourtney and Travis' Love Story

His family have asked for people's prayers after he was rushed to hospital by an ambulance on Tuesday morning.

Photos published by the Daily Mail saw Kourtney Kardashian following the ambulance on its way to hospital.

Travis had cryptically tweeted a message just before the incident, which read: "God save me." It is not known whether he was talking about his health, or referencing the name of the song he produced for his good friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The star's daughter Alabama Barker has since spoken out, writing: "Please send your prayers," on Instagram Stories.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Travis shared a cryptic tweet before his hospitalization

Travis has a grown-up stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. Kourtney, meanwhile, is mom to three young kids who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

The star's hospital dash follows a joyous few months of celebrations, most recently Father's Day, where his three children paid heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

Last month, meanwhile, he married Kourtney at Villa Olivetta in Portofino, seven months after announcing their engagement.

During this time, they also had a "practice wedding" in Vegas following the Grammy Awards and an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara where they were legally wed.

His wife Kourtney was by his side

At that time they were joined by Travis' father and Kourtney's beloved grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell - Kris Jenner's mom.

They were then joined by the rest of their friends and family for their grand Italian wedding, featuring nuptials on an island, parties the days leading up to it and after, and Versace fashions all around.

