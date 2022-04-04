Carol Vorderman shares wow-worthy post-marathon photos in the snow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carol Vorderman is becoming as well-known for her impressive weekend hikes as she is for her much-admired curves.

Every weekend she takes to Instagram to share what she's been up to and this week the former Countdown star revealed she'd completed a half-marathon length walk in the Welsh mountains – despite the fact it was snowing!

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares her post-hike plans

Carol posted a series of photos from her snowy hike, captioned: "My weekly 13-mile hike. Blissful. What a stunning day. It was snowing a little bit on the mountain tops and perfect. Not too windy. Not too sunny. Just completely perfect. Half a marathon later and we're back in the cars and off to a Michelin starred restaurant not far away."

The 61-year-old was very much looking forward to her meal, writing: "Food tastes even better when you've earned it."

Carol's ever-adoring fans were quick to heap praise on the star, commenting: "Living your best life, keeping fit whilst being happy," while another wrote: "Looking absolutely beautiful as always Carol."

Carol Vorderman rocked a fun hat on her snowy hike

Last weekend saw Carol take to the peaks in the Brecon Beacons with her lookalike daughter Katie, while the week before she was hiking a 12-mile route along the Welsh coast – it's no wonder she's looking so healthy with all that exercise!

Carol has spoken openly about how she stays in such great shape. She is reportedly a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one.

Carol treats her followers to post-hike selfies

Carol wrote in her book Detox your Life that she never counts calories, and doesn't go to the gym. Instead, she embarks on a health kick roughly twice a year. She writes: "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less".

