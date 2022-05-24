Tour Sharon Stone's former $39m oceanfront mansion

Sharon Stone has an amazing Beverly Hills home with her sons Roan, Laird, and Quinn, but the star used to reside in the Sea Cliff area of San Francisco and now the property is on the market for an eye-watering $39million as reported by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

From the high-tech security system with keyless entry through to the private access to Baker Beach, every part of this breathtaking home screams A-list luxury. Take a look around…

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks out about her stroke

Sharon's former residence has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows offering up amazing views across the Pacific Ocean. There are also patio doors which open up to a small balcony so the prospective buyers can imagine enjoying a morning coffee in this idyllic spot.

Check out the views / Image: Courtesy of Compass

While the views one way may be the ocean, the inner courtyard is picture-perfect too as there is a beautiful outdoor swimming pool and enough space for relaxing and entertaining.

The house is truly stunning / Image: Courtesy of Compass

The property also boasts a duplex library which is a wooden clad room with large windows and comfy furniture. The listing shows an array of bookshelves with enough room for any keen reader to display their collection.

There's a two-floor library / Image: Courtesy of Compass

The living area is another room which takes full advantage of the splendid vistas with huge windows offering up a panoramic look at the landscape.

The living room is beautiful / Image: Courtesy of Compass

The room also has a cosy fireplace, stylish furniture and modern lamps but it's the scenery which does all of the talking.

The top floor features an activity room and a guest suite with two walk-out terraces and there is a gym, sauna and two kitchens on-site too, making it the perfect home for inviting guests to come and stay.

The property is in a stunning location / Image: Courtesy of Compass

Not only did this amazing estate play host to Basic Instinct with Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas, it was also the backdrop for Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

