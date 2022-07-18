Why Holly Willoughby never talks about her weight We get it!

Holly Willoughby has been lighting up our TV screens for years, with fans delighted by her outfit choices and makeup looks on a daily basis.

While the This Morning star opens up about many aspects of her private life via her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, one thing she has vowed never to discuss is her weight, diet and exercise – and for a good reason.

In an interview, the star once explained she doesn't like to discuss it because there's so much more to her than her weight – and we couldn't agree more. But she has another valid reason for keeping quiet on personal topics.

"I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders and I know that some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people's diets," the presenter told Prima Magazine in 2017.

"I just can't contribute to that. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me. I'm quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it's not the most important thing."

Holly Willoughby's fans admire her style

We love Holly's standpoint. The star is so committed to her belief, she became frustrated during a This Morning segment discussing Adele's weight loss.

Speaking to Vanessa Feltz via video link, one day after Adele wowed fans with her slimmed-down physique, Holly said: "I get very frustrated when we're talking about diets.

Holly Willoughby doesn't discuss her diet /strong>

"I know you've been on here talking about your own battle with weight loss and you tried every diet in the book and none of those worked for you and you went for more drastic measures which, for you, worked out brilliantly."

Holly went on to explain she preferred not to delve into other people's diets, preferring to focus on other aspects.

