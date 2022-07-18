Ruth Langsford celebrates impressive milestone amid heatwave

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford impressed fans with her dedication to exercise on Sunday.

Eamonn Holmes' wife took to Instagram to share a screenshot from her fitness tracker, which revealed she had walked over 14 km – equating to 21,415 steps. "Very happy with that in a heatwave," Ruth wrote.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' love story

The star didn't reveal how she'd managed to rack up quite so many steps, but earlier in the day she shared videos of her dog Maggie snuggling with her mum, so perhaps she'd been on a long dog walk – most likely later in the evening, to stop her furry friend from overheating.

Given that her husband Eamonn has been struggling with intense back pain, we suspect he didn't join Ruth on her epic day of walking!

Ruth has been open about her fitness routine in the past, often sharing glimpses of her gruelling workout sessions with personal trainer Fit with Frank, giving insights into her impressive weightlifting routine.

Ruth Langsford shared her impressive achievement on Instagram

The 62-year-old embraced exercise post-menopause, after admitting to struggling with the new phase in her life. The star incorporated healthy eating and exercise habits into her lifestyle to ease the symptoms - and it's clearly paying off!

She often shares clips of herself performing squats, pull-ups and suspension push-ups using TRX suspension equipment – not easy exercises!

Eamonn isn't as active as Ruth due to his back issues

If Ruth plans to workout during the heatwave, her best bet is to get her sessions in early in the morning, to avoid overheating in the soaring temperatures. "During the summer months, there is a significant difference in temperature from the early morning to 11 am/3pm when the day is at its hottest," says boxing trainer and director of Geezers Boxing, Leon Bolmeer. "Training early morning or late evening will still improve your strength, stamina and endurance, with less damage from the extreme heat."

Leon also suggests adapting your workout. "When starting out, decrease the intensity of your normal workout to compensate for difficult conditions," he says.

"Reduce workout times by at least 20 minutes at first and when focusing on cardio, slow down your pace or cut down your distance until you get more used to the conditions."

