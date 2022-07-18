The genius ice cube makers you’ve seen all over TikTok

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I don’t need to tell you that the heatwave has us all reaching for cool drinks to quench our thirsts – but are you sorted for ice cubes for your refreshing beverages?

I shop Amazon for a living (dream job I know) so I felt it was my duty to track down the ice cube makers that have all the TikTokers losing their minds. They’re seriously cool (pun very much intended!) Keep scrolling!

Round balls of ice – instead of traditional cubes – are all the rage this year. And with good reason – ice balls melt more slowly than cubes, meaning your drink won’t get too watery before you’re done with it.

There is science behind that – something to do with the shape and surface area creating a better ‘clump’ of ice with a larger surface area which is better designed to fill a glass and maximise its capacity.

Whatever – we just know that it’s going to give your homemade drinks that bar fresh taste, so it’s well worth jumping on the trend!

Best TikTok-approved ice cube makers

Two-in-on ice ball maker kettle, £24.99 / $17.99, Amazon

You can use this ice cube maker as a water bottle as well as an ice cube – or technically ice ball - maker. Just make sure you don’t overfill it (You need to leave about half of the top ball cavity empty to allow for the ice expanding)

Then leave it for six to eight hours upright in the freezer and it’s good to go, leave it at room temperature for a couple of minutes and give the bottom a slight twist before you use the handles to pop it apart and release the ice

You can then pour the ice directly into your drink glass, or leave it in the water bottle and pour in your drink, put on the top and give it a shake. So you have an ice bottle of whatever drink tickles your fancy to enjoy.

Miaowoof mini ice cube tray for ice balls, £21.99 / $20.99, Amazon

If you’re in need of an ice tray that’s going to produce larger quantities of ice, this is the one! If you fill the entire unit of three trays, you can get 99 balls of ice in total! You just need to fill the tray, snap on the cover press down the lid to push out the excess water, then put them in the freezer.

With over 720 glowing positive reviews and a 75% five-star rating, this model is a massive hit with shoppers. Several people recommend adding chunks of mango or berries in the tray to make special ice cubes for cocktails.

Silicone ice cube tray with scoop, was £19.99 / $29.99, now £18.99 / $21.99, Amazon

If you’re reading this and really thinking the round ice cubes are just not for you, then this is the traditional square ice cube tray that the TikTok crew love. It even comes with a scoop!

The good thing about this one is the mold is made of silicone so popping out the ice cubes is super easy and super satisfying. Oh and it's available in a rainbow of colours if pink's not your thing!

