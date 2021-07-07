Summer bedding: The best cooling bedsheets, pillows & mattress toppers you'll love if you're too hot at night

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re a hot sleeper, summertime doesn't just mean switching up your wardrobe as the temperatures warm up. It’s also time to switch up your sheets and blankets for cool bedding.

But if you're not sure where to start, don’t worry! We've found the best cool bedding sets - cooling pillows, blankets, sheets and mattress toppers, as well as linen and bamboo bedding - that you can shop this summer.

RELATED: 15+ best mattresses to buy right now for an amazing night's sleep

What is the best bedding to keep cool?

When it comes to fabrics to look for when buying cooling bedding, linen, bamboo or Tencel sheets will fit the bill.

There are a host of options and price points to choose from. For example, Marks & Spencer's Comfortably Cool range of cooling bedding includes everything for warm nights, from sheets to duvets and cooling mattress toppers. Amazon is a great place to find cool bedding bargains, and there are also retailers like Panda which specialise in famously comfortable and cool bamboo bedding.

So if you want a good night’s sleep, keep reading! We have just the right cooling blankets, sheets and more that you’ll love.

Cooling bedding sets

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set, from £23.09, Amazon

This cooling sheet set has over 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It comes in five different colours and includes flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcase(s).

100% Bamboo Complete Bedding Set, from £110, Panda

Made from silky bamboo fibre, this cool and breathable bedding set comes with a fitted sheet, duvet cover and pillowcases. You can also buy the pieces in the set individually and it’s available in five colours.

The Linen Bamboo Duvet Set, £139, Eve Sleep

This cosy linen-bamboo blend set, which comes in blue (shown), grey and white, will also keep you cool at night! The set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases, and also comes with a two-year guarantee.

RELATED: 11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

Cooling pillows

Simba Hybrid Pillow, £99, Simba Sleep

The Hybrid Pillow has Simba’s temperature regulation technology, and you can also adjust the height and firmness of the pillow, too.

Memory Foam Cooling Pillows, 2 pack, £46.99, Amazon

This set of two cooling pillows filled with shredded memory foam has earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said using the pillow was like “sleeping on a nice, cool cloud”.

Cooling blankets and duvets

Hybrid Duvet, from £119, Simba Sleep

A super soft cooling duvet made from recyclable materials and featuring Simba’s astronaut-inspired temperature regulation technology.

Elegear Cooling Blanket, £35.99, Amazon

This summer cooling blanket, made with Japanese cooling fibres, has an overall rating of 4.5 stars, with more than 6,600 buyers giving it a perfect five-star score.

The Everdene Cooling Duvet, from £139, Brooke + Wilde

The smooth, cooling feel of the Everdene is due to 100% Egyption cotton and aloe vera finishing, and thermoregulating fibre technology.

Cooling sheets

Comfortably Cool Fitted Sheet, from £19.50, Marks & Spencer

This fitted sheet from Marks & Spencer's popular Comfortably Cool range is made from a moisture-wicking Tencel blend. You can also shop the matching duvet cover, flat sheet and more.

100% linen luxury sheets, from £60 each, Bedfolk.com

Available in five chic colours, flat or fitted, and in sizes from Single to Super King, Bedfolk’s 100% linen luxury sheets are made from the finest Belgian & French flax and are free from any chemicals or synthetic materials. Reviewers give the linen sheets a 4.9 of 5-star rating with one buyer describing the sheets as "hotel luxury at home".

RELATED: Transform your bedroom into a tropical paradise with this fake window decor hack

Cooling mattress toppers

Cooling 5cm Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, £129.99 for double size, Wayfair

A mattress topper is an excellent way to help you stay cool. Wayfair's cooling mattress topper is made from gel-infused memory foam with perforation, which helps regulate temperature for a great night’s sleep.

Cooler Than Memory Foam Mattress Topper, was from £55 now from £44, Dunelm

Another mattress topper designed to optimise air circulation - and it’s on sale at a great price.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.