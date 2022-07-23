Loose Women's Kaye Adams shares 'shock' over unexpected health diagnosis The ITV panellist has been struggling

Kaye Adams shared her disbelief on Friday after she received a "shocking" health diagnosis.

The Loose Women star, 59, revealed during the ITV show that she has been struggling with hearing loss, admitting her inability to hear has been "scary" at times. She said: "For around five-ish years, maybe more, I have been aware that I've been struggling but you just make excuses."

WATCH: Kaye Adams reveals she needs hearing aids after 'shock' diagnosis

Kaye added: "But as time has gone on, then I realised I'm missing more and more. Now I'm a standing joke with my children, who just won't repeat things anymore, they are impatient with me.

"Although you laugh that off, it is now beginning to get to me because, I think, I'm really missing things and I don't want to be a standing joke."

In a segment for the show, Kaye visited a doctor to have her ears tested, and was taken aback when he revealed that she is losing the ability to hear in both ears and advised her she would need to wear a hearing aid in each.

Kaye was 'shocked' by her diagnosis

However, Kaye admitted she was not expecting to need two hearing aids and reacted to the news by saying: "Both ears?"

Her surprised reaction is no doubt due to her being told during a check-up last year that only her right ear was "borderline hearing aid".

Kaye took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a glimpse into her exam, posting a photo of a doctor examining her ear.

Kaye shared a photo of her wearing her hearing aids

"Never thought I'd say I enjoyed an ear test but @ferazashraf made it easy and painless. Have to admit though his diagnosis was a shock," she wrote.

Kaye also shared a photo of her new hearing aids, captioning it: "Now you see it…" She then shared a close-up of her ear while wearing them, adding: "Now you don't!!!"

