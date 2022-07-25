Roman Kemp flooded with support after candid photo detailing health condition The Capital FM star recently got diagnosed with sleep apnea

Capital FM's Roman Kemp took to Instagram on Monday to give fans a candid glimpse at his life with sleep apnoea since being given a CPAP machine to help ease his symptoms - and his fans had the best response.

According to Healthline, a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine is the most common prescribed treatment for sleep apnoea disorders. "Sleep apnoea causes interruptions or pauses in breathing, often because the throat or airways briefly collapse or something temporarily blocks them."

Roman opened up about his diagnosis with sleep apnea

A CPAP machine helps those breathe normally by sending a steady flow of pressurised air into the nose and mouth as you sleep. "The best thing is, it’s not that noticeable on your face…" joked Roman, as he shared a selfie from bed with the contraption on his face.

Fans and celebrity friends had the best response to Roman's post, flooding the comments with messages of support and encouragement - with some even going along with the joke.

Roman shared a candid selfie wearing his CPAP machine

Former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw agreed: "I can hardly see it," while TV star Joel Dommett played to Roman's sarcastic caption with the comment: "Hahahahahhahaaa."

"Good to see a young man normalising sleep apnea," enthused a fan, while another penned: "Great you are raising awareness about sleep apnea."

Roman, 29, previously revealed he suffers from a "debilitating" sleep disorder which led him to initially believe he was suffering from narcolepsy (a condition that causes a person to involuntarily fall asleep).

He told the Daily Mail: "I recently got diagnosed with sleep apnoea, which has been rubbish. My tiredness levels were debilitating. I was mid-conversation and would be snoring and not realising - it was very strange," he continued.

The radio star said his tiredness levels were debilitating

Sleep apnea can be dangerous if left untreated. The condition can cause high blood pressure, and increase your chance of having a stroke, plus can lead to depression or changes in your mood due to lack of sleep.

Roman has spoken openly about his depression in the past. He also fronted a documentary, Our Silent Emergency, on the topic of suicide.

