Bruce Willis dances with daughter Mabel in adorable new video The star stepped away from the limelight following a heartbreaking diagnosis

It was just months ago that Bruce Willis was forced to step away from his career due to a devastating health crisis, but he's making every minute of his retirement count.

The Die Hard actor delighted fans with a new video shared by his wife Emma Heming, in which he was dancing with his daughter, Mabel, at their family home.

In the clip, the little girl laughs as she pulls off a dance move before her dad attempts to do the same thing.

WATCH: Bruce Willis celebrates youngest daughter's 8th birthday

The intimate snapshot of family life thrilled his fans who were also amazed at how great Bruce looked.

Emma captioned the adorable clip: "Bringing that weekend in strong! #TGIF #happyfriday," and fans rushed to comment: "Love love love...Bruce you look fabulous! Beautiful family," wrote one, as another said: "Love seeing Mr Willis smiling and happy," and a third added: "OMG, I love this."

Bruce - who also has three children with ex-wife, Demi Moore - shocked fans around the world in March when he made the announcement via his family that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Bruce's wife shared the sweet video of him with their daughter Mabel

The statement read: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

Bruce and Emma share two daughters and he has three with his ex-wife Demi Moore

Aphasia is a condition most commonly found in people aged 65 or over, that makes it difficult for someone to talk, read, understand and write. Issues with speaking are a common symptom, with many people suffering from the condition making mistakes with how they word sentences. For example, choosing the wrong word or putting words together incorrectly.

The condition is usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain, such as a stroke, brain injury, severe head trauma or progressive neurological conditions such as dementia.

