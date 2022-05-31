Roman Kemp shares 'debilitating' condition that threatened his career The presenter worried he'd need to quit his Capital Breakfast show

Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp shared the worrying news that he suffers from sleep apnoea, a condition that normally affects people aged 50 and over.

What is sleep apnoea?

Sleep apnoea is when your breathing stops and starts while you sleep, causing you to make gasping, snorting or choking noises, as well as making you snore loudly and wake up frequently in the night – not ideal if you present a morning show on the radio, like Roman.

Sleep apnoea can cause sufferers to be sleepy during the day

Roman, 29, first realised something wasn't right when his "tiredness levels were debilitating", yet his doctors said it was because of his job and the early starts he contends with.

"I was talking with people where I thought I was verging on narcolepsy because I was mid-conversation and would be snoring and not realising, it was very strange," Roman said of the time before he was diagnosed.

It took a while for Roman Kemp's sleep disorder to be diagnosed

How is sleep apnoea diagnosed?

Sleep apnoea is generally difficult to identify and is often diagnosed in sleep clinics where your breathing and heart rate are monitored overnight.

The diagnosis of sleep apnoea is based on how often your breathing stops while you sleep.

Once diagnosed, many people with the condition – including Roman – wear a CPAP machine overnight, which is a mask that gently pumps air into your mouth or nose while you sleep.

Roman Kemp spoke about his mental health in a documentary

It works by improving your breathing while you sleep by stopping your airways from getting too narrow.

Roman recently shared a photo of himself fast asleep in the car on his Instagram, with his fellow Capital Breakfast host joking: "Forget to pack your ventilator?!"

What causes sleep apnoea?

Sleep apnoea is normally found in this over 50, and people who are overweight are more likely to suffer with the condition. Smoking and drinking alcohol exacerbates sleep apnoea, as does sleeping on your back.

Is sleep apnoea dangerous?

It can be. The condition can cause high blood pressure, increase your chance of having a stroke, plus it can lead to depression r changes in your mood.

Roman has spoken openly about his depression in the past. He also fronted a documentary, Our Silent Emergency, on the topic of suicide.

