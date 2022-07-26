Howie Mandel mourns sad loss after battling secret illness

America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel received some heartbreaking news on Monday after it was revealed his former co-star, Paul Sorvino, sadly passed away at the age of 83.

The actor – most famous for his roles in Goodfellas and Law & Order – died of natural causes after battling health issues over the last few years, his family confirmed. Paul and Howie worked together on the 1989 comedy movie, A Fine Mess.

Following the news of Paul's death, a fan of Howie's sent him a message on Twitter, which read: "@howiemandel @teddanson I'm sorry for your loss, Paul Sorvino. Lost a great man."

Howie – who has only recently recovered from his own health issues after battling COVID-19 – responded: "I feel blessed that I got to work with him."

Announcing his sad passing, Paul's daughter, Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, wrote on Twitter: "My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder - a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over."

I feel blessed that I got to work with him https://t.co/Uv9x0mumB6 — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) July 25, 2022

Howie worked with Paul on A Fine Mess

She added: "He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

Paul's wife of eight years, actress and political pundit Dee Dee Benkie, was by his side when he died. She said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

Paul and his daughter Mira

Along with his wife Dee Dee and daughter Mira, the late actor is survived by his son Michael, daughter Amanda, and five grandchildren.

Paul's death comes just two months after the passing of his Goodfellas co-star Ray Liotta, who died aged 67, and less than a month after his The Gambler co-star James Caan died aged 82.

