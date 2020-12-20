Simon Cowell makes rare appearance with son Eric following accident – details

Simon Cowell has made a rare public appearance since breaking his back in a freak electric bike accident in August. The X Factor boss looked happy and healthy as he enjoyed a jet ski ride with son Eric during their annual winter break in Barbados.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, AGT judge Simon was seen smiling and laughing as he rode the waves with his six-year-old son. The 61-year-old star appeared to have made a full recovery following months of lying low at his Malibu home with partner Lauren Silverman.

Showing off a slimmer physique, Simon certainly looked like he'd bounced back from the accident that put his career on hold for months, forcing him to pull out of the last series of America's Got Talent and its UK counterpart. He ensured safety came first by kitting both himself and Eric out in lifejackets.

Simon, Lauren, Eric and Lauren's son Adam have jetted into Barbados for Christmas, but the Syco music manager had been keeping a low profile during the trip thus far.

The TV personality has only been spotted out and about a handful of times in Malibu since the accident, including after a visit to the dentist for a new set of veneers.

The star was also captured on camera at his low-key birthday party in October, which was attended by his ex Terri Seymour and her daughter Coco.

Simon has only been seen a handful of times since breaking his back

Simon had been receiving round-the-clock care since falling off his bike at the beginning of August.

At the time, he tweeted: "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

His BGT co-star and close friend Amanda Holden recently shared an update about his health with fans. Speaking on Loose Women last week, Amanda told the panel that her friend was "feeling on top of the world" and "was looking fantastic."

The AGT star is in Barbados with son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman

She also revealed that Simon would be making a return to Britain's Got Talent in the new year.

"Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well," Amanda revealed.

