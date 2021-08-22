AGT's Nightbirde inundated with support and prayers following health update as she marks inspiring milestone Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act is incredibly brave

America's Got Talent star Nightbirde has shared a new health update with her followers on social media.

MORE: Nightbirde makes moving plea in latest post that leaves her in awe

Admitting to feeling "pretty rough", the 30-year-old singer added that she was healing each day, and that she was inspired by how many people believed in miracles.

Nightbirde had shared this as a side note alongside an important milestone, as she marked the first anniversary of her song It's Ok.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meet Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde

The talented singer wrote: "HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY TO IT'S OK. It is so amazing that something I whispered into a voice memo could grow lungs of its own and travel the whole world over. Thank you for listening to this almost 1.5 MILLION times.

MORE: AGT's Nightbirde shares update with fans following emotional appearance on show

READ: Who is Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent golden buzzer act Nightbirde?

"This picture was during my attempt to track the vocals in my closet. Did NOT work, do NOT recommend.

"Thank you @geoff__duncan and @saintspook.music for putting the spark in this and making us dance.

Nightbirde shared a health update with her fans as she marked the anniversary of her song

"SIDENOTE: I’ve been feeling pretty rough, but I’m healing day by day. My favorite thing about this is seeing just how many people believe in *miracles*. And I suspect we’ll see one. HUGS."

MORE: Simon Cowell makes rare comment on terrifying back injury - fans react

MORE: AGT's Nightbirde delivers emotional message for fans

Fans were quick to send their support and prayers to Nightbirde, with one writing: "Congratulations, it's an amazing song. I pray that I hear only good news concerning you as always," while another wrote: "Most definitely believe in miracles! Doctors told my family I wouldn't make it out alive in the year 2000. Here I am, still breathing! We love you so much!"

Nightbirde was Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act

A third added: "Miracles do happen and I believe that one will happen to you. Keep your head up and keep believing."

MORE: America's Got Talent contestant who lost wife in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash wows with emotional audition

MORE: Sofia Vergara inundated with support after sharing emotional news about Nightbirde

Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski, was poised as one of the favourites to win AGT, but announced her departure prior to the live shows earlier in the month as she battles cancer.

She returned to the show last week via video link to talk to the judges and host Terry Crews via video link, revealing her disbelief at just how many times her audition video had been viewed online.

In her audition at the start of the series, Nightbirde told the audience and judges about her struggles with cancer and proceeded to wow everyone with a performance of her original song It's OK.

The talented singer wrote her own song, It's Ok

She then received Simon Cowell's golden buzzer and her song even went to number one on iTunes.

MORE: Heidi Klum makes candid confession about her often-daring Instagram feed

READ: Sofia Vergara is a bombshell in dazzling gold gown

During her return to the show last week, Simon was visibly emotional as he told the singer: "You made the decision rightly so that your health is your priority right now, and when we spoke you feel like you've let people down.

"And I just want to say on behalf of all of us that you haven't let anyone down. Even though you haven't competed you have already won."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.