Heidi Klum and Ariana Grande's secret for sleeping in the heat is so simple The A-listers share a love of this sleep hack

While we all love a heatwave, it can be tricky to sleep when it's sweltering. Ever-resourceful, The Voice coach Ariana Grande and America's Got Talent star Heidi Klum both have a special trick for sleeping when it's hot.

Both Ariana Grande and Heidi Klum have revealed they sleep naked – which is a clever way to drift off into the land of nod. Heidi has shared photos of herself naked in bed, while Ariana said her beloved grandmother inspired her nude sleeping.

"I sleep in very minimal clothing," Ariana reportedly said. "My grandmother encourages nude sleeping."

According to sleep expert Martin Seeley of Mattress Next Day, sleeping sans jimjams can have a positive impact on your sleep quality.

"Your body’s temperature makes such a big difference in the quality of your sleep," Martin says. "If you start to overheat in bed, even a little bit, you're likely to wake up and disrupt your sleeping pattern.

Heidi Klum lounges in bed without clothes

"Sleeping without clothes is the fastest and easiest way of regulating your body temperature," he added.

"Sleeping naked also increases your chances of deeper sleep, which is needed to stay alert the following day," Martin continued.

Ariana Grande reportedly prefers to sleep nude

Sleeping naked also helps naturally cool down your body temperature, letting your body know it's time to sleep – tapping into that all-important circadian rhythm.

Not keen to abandon your pyjamas? Other ways to cold down at bedtime include cooling sheets, switching on your fan and sleeping downstairs. Hot air rises, so if your bedroom is on the top floor then it's worth sleeping downstairs if you have space. You could also try sleeping as close to the floor as possible by taking your mattress off the bed or sleeping on a futon.

