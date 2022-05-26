Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies 'in his sleep', aged 67 He was shooting a new film, Dangerous Waters.

Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67. The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, according to Deadline.

The actor, who found fame in Martin Scorsese's iconic mafia movie in 1990, was shooting a new film, Dangerous Waters. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo, and leaves behind daughter Karsen.

WATCH: Ray Liotta stars in Goodfellas

The actor had recently starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel series to The Sopranos, as well as the Adam Driver film Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He had just finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear.

Ray was also set to star alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in The Substance.

Goodfellas saw Ray star as Henry Hill, a young man who grows up in the mob and works hard to advance himself through the ranks. But afte rbecoming addicted to drugs, his climb to the top begins to unravel.

The film was nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director, with Joe Pesci winning for Best Supporting Actor. It won five BAFTA Awards and was named the year's best film by various critics' groups.

Ray as Henry Hill

He was also well loved for his work alongside Kevin Costner in 1989's Field of Dreams.

"God, so strange to never know a person, but still cuts so emotionally that they've passed on. RIP Ray Liotta," shared one heartbroken fan on social media, as another shared: "Ray Liotta could play any kind of character, whether they were bad or good, and make you completely root for him. He leaves behind an incredibly strong cinematic legacy."

"Ray Liotta....made you FEEL THINGS. Rest in peace," tweeted a third.