Love Island star Davide's secret habit you'll never see on screen

Love Island fans haven't seen Islanders smoking on-screen since 2018, after ITV banned the airing of footage showing the contestants engaging in the habit.

Viewers may remember the dramatic firepit scenes, explosive terrace chats and juicy post-hideaway de-briefs occurring when several contestants gathered together to smoke in previous seasons. However, fans may be surprised to learn that 27-year-old Davide Sanclimenti is the only Islander who smokes this season.

In a video filmed by Closer, Casa Amor bombshells Chyna Mills, Josh Samuel Le Grove and Coco Lodge spilled the tea on their fellow Islander's smoking habits.

When asked what the designated smoking area was like, Josh answered: "It was just outside the front."

Davide is currently coupled up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

"It was only Davide that smoked, so he was probably out there having a great time by himself, joked Coco. "Adam [Collard] vaped, but he came in later".

Love Island star Davide is one of the favourites to win this year's series alongside his partner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

It may come as no surprise the Italian entrepreneur had adopted the habit, considering he is a director of S Deluxe Shisha, a Manchester-based shisha business offered in exclusive hospitality venues located in the North West.

The company describes itself as offering the "highest quality of luxury electronic shisha and the purest French made e-liquids". As reported by the Radio Times, ITV bosses made the decision to ban the broadcast of smoking on-screen shortly before the 2018 series got underway.

Previous seasons saw Love Island contestants smoking on screen

It is believed the move was made to discourage viewers from being influenced to smoke. Speaking at the time, an ITV spokesperson confirmed: "there will be no smoking within the Love Island villa or the villa garden this year."

The ban came into effect following a huge amount of viewer complaints throughout the show's 2017 season, during which islanders were shown to smoke regularly on camera.

From 2018 onwards, only one person is allowed to be in the smoking area at any time - presumably so that conversations between Islanders aren't shared off-camera.

