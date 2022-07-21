What cosmetic work has Love Island star Gemma Owen had done? Michael Owen's daughter is the youngest contestant on Love Island 2022

At 19, Love Island star Gemma Owen is one of the youngest contestants to ever appear on the show and her fresh-faced appearance is a testament to her youth.

That said, viewers still wonder what work Gemma Owen has had done. Michael Owen's daughter has almost certainly had lip filler to create the subtle indent in her bottom lip, often referred to as the 'lip cleavage technique,' but what other surgery has she had?

"It's likely Gemma Owen had some skin tweakments such as peels for a clearer complexion, and maybe even some form of laser facial to even out texture," says aesthetic doctor Dr. Usman Qureshi. "Gemma may have also had dermal fillers to contour her cheeks and jawline."

Given that Gemma is under 20 years old, she's unlikely to need filler to plump wrinkles, but in younger people, filler can be used for different purposes.

"Fillers in your teens and early 20s are not necessary for wrinkle reduction, but many younger people get them to enhance their features such as lifting the cheeks," explains Dr. Qureshi, who is founder of Luxe Skin by Dr Q.

Gemma Owen before (L) and during (R) Love Island

"Whilst it is common amongst the younger generation, I wouldn't usually advise having filler at such a young age as there are a number of longer-term problems that can occur.

"For example, if you overfill someone with young skin it can cause gravity to take effect. When you put in more filler than your body can hold, it can cause sagging, causing the appearance to look distorted and can lead to premature ageing."

Gemma Owen looks fresh-faced in the Love Island villa

Dr. Quereshi goes on to explain that filler doesn't prevent skin from ageing in the future, it simply restores lost volume, but at Gemma's age this wouldn't be necessary. "The only reason Gemma would likely get filler would be for cosmetic reasons."

