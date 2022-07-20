Love Island viewers convinced producers intervened in two major moments in latest episode Fans took to Twitter

Love Island aired another explosive episode on Tuesday night which saw the boys take their turn in Snog, Marry, Pie before ending on a major cliffhanger with four islanders at risk of being dumped.

MORE: Love Island: Luca Bish's transformation before the villa revealed – and he looks so different!

But after pieing Tasha Ghouri in the game, both Luca Bish and Dami Hope did a quick U-turn and apologised for their comments about her relationship with Andrew Le Page, leaving viewers convinced that the producers had something to do with it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ekin-Su is through with Davide on Love Island

After splatting her face with a cream pie, Dami told Tasha: "I feel like you usually get away with a lot of stuff but this pie you're not going to get away with". Meanwhile, Luca did the same, giving the following reason: "I could give you a list as long as Adam, but I'll let it go for today. It's just a game."

However, the two boys soon apologised for their comments and viewers took to Twitter to question their motives. One person wrote: "The producers forced Dami and Luca to apologise because those were most disingenuous apologies I've ever heard," while another added: "Clearly the producers asked Dami and Luca to apologise to Tasha. It wasn't genuine at all."

MORE: Love Island: 'opening salon' and the reason for the contestant's secret code words explained

MORE: Love Island 2022: what challenges are left in series?

A third commented: "It was so obvious that Luca and Dami had been told by the producers to go round and apologise to Tasha and Andrew."

Tasha got pied by Dami and Luca in Tuesday's episode

Another moment in the episode that viewers thought the producers had intervened in was the public vote. Fans of the show were convinced that the usual format was changed to save Luca from landing in the bottom.

Instead of announcing the bottom three at risk, host Laura Whitmore only revealed which two boys and two girls had received the least amount of votes from the public.

MORE: Love Island bosses make big change to the show following viewer complaints

One person took to Twitter, writing: "The way the producers conveniently switched it from bottom three to bottom two because they knew that Luca was the other islander with the fewest votes," while another added: "Love Island producers changing the votes so Luca doesn't become vulnerable."

Dami, Billy, Summer and Danica are all at risk of being dumped

A third commented: "I am convinced the producers fixed the programme to make sure Luca wasn't in the bottom three. That's why they changed it to bottom two."

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.