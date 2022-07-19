Love Island: 'opening salon' and the reason for the contestant's secret code words explained The Love Island girls have been having some odd conversations about salons...

Every year without fail, the Love Island contestants come up with some bizarre secret code to allow them to discuss things they'd much rather not have aired on TV for all their family and friends to see - and the 2022 Islanders are no different!

This year we've had even more weird and wacky lingo from the contestants that have, at times, had us scratching our heads. So what exactly do the girls mean when they ask each other if they've "opened" their beauty salons? Find out below…

On Monday night's episode, Danica was the latest female Islander to divulge that her beauty salon was up and running with Casa Amor boy Billy being her first, well, customer. She said: "Me and Billy may have got a little bit carried away. It wasn't long, just a little manicure, then he reciprocated."

The confession elicited a huge response from the female Islander, making it clear that Danica wasn't really talking about a manicure as we know it but something else entirely.

The Love Island girls have been having some odd conversations about salons

Aside from "manicures", which seem to refer to things getting a little handsy under the sheets, Ekin-Su has also brought in the phrase "blow dries" after a particularly steamy session with Davide. She said during an episode last week: "I blow dried something [and] it blow dried in exactly 10 seconds."

However, as of yet, there's no term the girls have used to indicate that they had gone all the way. A full body massage, perhaps?

There is a reason why the contestants speak in coded language

Coded conversations have become popular amongst Islanders over the years, and former contestant Chloe Burrows has revealed the very important reason why the Islanders chose to use them despite the show being broadcast after the 9pm watershed.

She told Heat that Love Island bosses don't want the show to be X-rated or the contestants to be shamed for their discussions of under-the-cover rendezvous. "I feel like ITV don't want to promote it, but you want to know about it, so it's a nice way of doing it," she explained.

As fans saw, during the seventh series in 2021, the girls also devised a very clever system to allow the girls to reveal to each other how far they had gone with their partners in the bedroom. Using the National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) levels, which range from Entry Level to NVQ3, the girls were able to divulge their latest bedroom antics free from judgement.

