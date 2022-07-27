Shawn Mendes cancels rest of world tour to focus on his mental health The 23-year-old says he needs to take time to 'ground myself and come back stronger'

Shawn Mendes has always been passionate about the importance of taking care of one's mental health, and that's something he believes is vital for himself as well.

The 23-year-old Canadian superstar has just announced he has decided to cancel the remaining dates on his world tour because he needs a break for his own mental health.

"As you guys know I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," he wrote.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he continued. "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger."

The cancelled dates include shows he had scheduled for North America and Europe and the United Kingdom.

Shawn shared a deeply personal message with fans on Wednesday as he announced his difficult decision

"We were hopeful that might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority," he continued.

"This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section and offer their love to the "Stitches" singer, who has won a whopping eight JUNO Awards during his career.

"I love you and your health comes first," @japansblur commented on the post. "Thank you for everything, Shawn."

"This breaks my heart but I can't imagine how hard this was for u," @apollinewsr wrote. "I love you so much and I'm sending so much love. Take as much time as u need. <3 we love u!!"

"Take all the time you need, we'll wait," @ailu.cespedes added.

Earlier this year, Shawn told his fans he needed to pause touring for three weeks and postpone some American dates to take a break.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he tweeted earlier this month when he made the prior decision.

"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."

Shawn has been admirably open about his mental health, and has spoken about how he has attended therapy throughout his career. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he told fans feeling stressed was normal, and encouraged them to reconnect with others when they felt overwhelmed.

"This is a hard time for everyone and yo'u deserve patience from yourself," he wrote in TIME magazine that year. "My emotions have been all over the place... some days I'm O.K., and others it's scary."

Earlier this year he also wrote about the pressures of fame and struggling to adjust to the attention he receives on a daily basis.

"The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard not to feel like I'm not failing," he tweeted in April. "[I'm] hyper focused on what I don't have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I'm overwhelmed and overstimulated lol."

He also spoke out about one of the biggest things he had learned during his career when receiving a JUNO Award back in June.

Shawn shared his JUNO acceptance speech message with fans on Instagram, writing that he wished he had heard it when he was 15 years old

“When I was younger, I used to think, I really thought if I could just write one big hit song, people would like me, and then I would be enough," he told the audience at Toronto's Budweiser Stage while accepting his International Achievement Award. "And then it was to be nominated for a Juno or a Grammy, then maybe people would take me seriously, and then I would be enough.

"We're taught to believe that what we achieve is what we are worth, but something that I know to be true now is that I was enough before anybody knew my name. I'm not standing here to tell you to give up on your dreams. I'm just here to tell you that while you are chasing them, don't forget to enjoy the process and remember you're already enough."

It's not easy to be vulnerable, especially when one is a public figure who has immense pressures on them most of us cannot possibly understand. We want to commend Shawn for taking the time he needs for himself and his mental health, putting himself first and being open and honest with his fans. It takes great courage and it will make a huge difference. We're sending him our very best wishes.