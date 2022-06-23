A Place In The Sun star Leah Charles-King shares she battled with suicidal thoughts in emotional post The star's fans praised her honesty

A Place In The Sun presenter Leah Charles-King took to Twitter to share the message that "suicide doesn't always look suicidal."

In the emotional tweet, the TV star shared an upbeat video of herself presenting in 2018, revealing: "I was suicidal and decided this my last shift. I had "plans". That night a friend talked me down from a tall building."

Leah has since been diagnosed with bipolar, sharing that it takes on average nine and a half years to be diagnosed with the condition.

The presenter continued: "There's no real 'system' that helps people long term. People don't realise how hard it is until you're in that situation and need help fast to no avail."

She went on to explain how difficult it is when you're denied help quickly, writing: "When you're depressed or worse, I don't think people appreciate how DRAINING it is! Getting pushed pillar to post is even more depressing and can tip you over the edge. It did me! Makes you feel more alone and helpless. You just want to give up."

Leah Charles-King joined the A Place In The Sun family in 2021

Leah sadly went on to explain that her family disowned her due to her bipolar. "They just didn't understand," she said, before explaining that they're closer than ever now.

The presenter's open post garnered support and understanding from her fans, who sympathised and related with her struggle.

"One day at a time," one wrote, to which Leah responded: "Amen to that!!! Just get through one day. Then when you get there get through another day. It gets easier. Hope you're getting some support. Don’t try and battle alone."

Leah is now closer to her family than ever before

We're pleased to hear that Leah is getting the support she needs now.

