Frankie Bridge reveals controversial treatment she considered for depression

Frankie Bridge has always been open about her mental health, and in a new podcast, the Loose Women presenter shared the unusual treatment she's considering for her depression.

RELATED: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge reveals brilliant parenting hack for sons Parker and Carter

Speaking on the Should I Delete That? podcast, Frankie shared that she takes medication for her depression, but has toyed with the idea of trying out newer treatments, such as microdosing ketamine, which she said she would "love to try."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's intense workout interrupted by son Carter

Frankie's depression is treatment-resistant, which means that medication works initially, but then it wears off, leading her to look into other, more controversial treatments.

MORE: Frankie Bridge reveals mental health struggle amid Loose Women break

READ: Sharon Osbourne explains why she turned to controversial ketamine therapy

Ketamine therapy, which Sharon Osbourne is a fan of, sees nurses carefully administer the Class B drug to relax the patient.

The drug causes a dissociation (what you'd call a 'trip' on recreational drugs) which is thought to help reconnect pathways in the brain that become broken during depression. Reconnecting these pathways helps messages pass to the brain and help shift it out of depression.

Frankie Bridge takes medication for her depression

While Sharon is able to access the treatment in the US, according to The Guardian, ketamine therapy is available in at least six clinics in the UK, but there is "resistance to ketamine becoming a licensed medicine" on British shores, so it's unlikely to see an NHS rollout anytime soon.

READ: Frankie Bridge opens up about unexpected craving in honest Instagram post

In the podcast appearance, Frankie also spoke about how her mental health has impacted her husband Wayne Bridge, explaining that he lost a lot of weight through worrying about her.

Frankie and Wayne Bridge share two sons

The Loose Women star went on to speak candidly about how she struggled to be diagnosed with depression.

"I was sent for blood tests because I had stomach aches all the time, and I got given an inhaler because I must have asthma. Noone tried to deal with what it might be mentally," she shared.

SEE: Frankie Bridge's grand Surrey mansion she shares with her in-laws

Frankie was hospitalised with her mental health in 2011, when she'd been dating Wayne for just one year, and said that it was a weight off her shoulders.

"It was the only time I was ever going to get the breathing space to recover," she said of her time in hospital. "I didn't want to have the responsibility of keeping myself alive anymore, so it was a relief. I went in so willingly."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.