Coleen Nolan's 'shocking' depression following Loose Women backlash

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan's son Shane Nolan has spoken out about his mum's mental health, giving an insight into her experience with depression.

Referring to 2018, when Coleen was called a bully over an appearance with Kim Woodburn on Loose Women, Shane said: "For six or seven weeks she was just in her room depressed, it was shocking."

Talking about the backlash Coleen faced, Shane told The Online Disruptor podcast: "The way she was treated, I don't think [ITV] stuck up for her or helped her. It was a s*** time for her, for all of us."

Coleen praised her son for speaking out on the issue, sharing the podcast on her Instagram, writing: "So proud of my boy opening up like this. Great podcast episode."

Coleen has spoken about her mental health in the past, sharing she had counselling for six months after she struggled to cope with the breakdown of her marriage to Shane's father Shane Richie in 1999.

Coleen Nolan and her son Shane have a close bond

"I used to drop the boys at school, come home and get straight back into bed and get up when it was time to pick them up from school," she shared on Loose Women. "I let that go on for two or three weeks and then I thought 'no, I need help, I can't do this on my own'."

She continued: "I had counselling over a period of six months. The first time I walked in I was so embarrassed.

Shane Nolan is protective over his mum Coleen

"I spent the first 25 minutes sobbing before I said one word and I'd never cried in front of anyone and then it was just having somebody there who had no preconception of me or of Shane."

