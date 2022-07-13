Lorraine Kelly issues update on Covid battle - fans react Carol Vorderman is filling in for the presenter

Lorraine Kelly worried fans on Monday when she shared the news she'd tested positive for Covid.

Since her initial message, the presenter has been quiet on social media, presumably resting up to recover from the virus, but on Tuesday she shared an update on her health with fans.

Alongside a throwback photo of herself receiving an honour from the Queen in 2012, Lorraine wrote: "This popped up on my timeline from TEN years ago and cheered me up. Still Covid positive but feeling a lot better."

Lorraine initially said on Monday that she wasn't feeling "too bad" and hoped to be back at work soon, but hasn't detailed which Covid symptoms she's suffering with.

Fellow presenter Carol Vorderman is keeping Lorraine's seat warm while she's off, but fans are excited to see Lorraine back on her famous sofa soon.

The Queen was reminiscing about meeting the Queen

Underneath her update, the comments read: "Hope you feel better, do miss your face and your happiness in the morning on TV," and "Glad you are feeling better. Missing you on TV."

Ever cheerful, when she announced her Covid diagnosis, Lorraine looked on the bright side, writing on Instagram: "I am so thankful to the scientists who developed the vaccine!"

Lorraine's fans are keen to see her back on the show soon

She noted that her daughter Rosie was taking good care of her, as well as her dogs and husband Steve.

The star recently shared she has a love of outdoor swimming, which is known to boost the immune system, so fingers crossed Lorraine will be fighting fit soon.

