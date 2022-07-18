Lorraine Kelly inundated with love amid health update

Lorraine Kelly was missing from her TV show last week after testing positive for Covid.

At the time she said it was "not too bad," but in her latest update, sent on Sunday, Lorraine called the illness "nasty." Alongside a picture of a negative Covid test, Lorraine wrote: "NEGATIVE!! Finally - a nasty one but feeling fine now. See you all on Monday 9am."

The presenter went on to thank Carol Vorderman for holding the fort, adding: "I've missed you all."

Lorraine's celebrity friends rushed to comment, with Vanessa Feltz writing: "So glad you are on the road to recovery lovely lady," while Dr. Amir Khan, who regularly appears on Lorraine's show, commented: "Yaaaaaay!!!!"

The star's fans were excited at the prospect of having her back too, with one writing: "So glad you're feeling better. Looking forward to seeing you Monday, missed you," while another said: "Carol has been a gem but we missed you."

Lorraine Kelly shared a photo of her negative Covid test

Lorraine has thrown herself back into work – not only is she back presenting her show, she's hosting an Instagram live on Monday night with her weight loss coach Suzie Stirling.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Lorraine wrote: "Looking forward to this and hope you can join us live from my kitchen! All about getting healthy and happy!"

Lorraine Kelly's fans were happy to have her back

Fans were excited about the prospect of getting a glimpse into Lorraine's homelife. One wrote: "You look fantastic, I need to see you in your kitchen," while another commented: "Lorraine if anyone can help me you can!"

The presenter isn't resting exercise-wise post-Covid either. On Monday morning she shared a video of herself walking her dog, writing it had to be an early stroll before it gets too hot for them.

