Lorraine Kelly shares secret to weight loss – and Amanda Holden is a fan The TV star loves one exercise in particular

Lorraine Kelly wowed viewers earlier this year by dropping three dress sizes, after downloading the WW app (formerly known as Weight Watchers), but it turns out the TV star has another secret up her sleeve for staying slim.

In a new interview with South Wales magazine, Lorraine, 61, shares that she exercises regularly, walking her dog every day and doing online workouts as often as she can.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly tries her hand at cold water swimming

The presenter also revealed she has a passion for outdoor swimming – something that fellow TV stars Amanda Holden, Fearne Cotton and Jasmine Harman also enjoy.

"I love wild water swimming – I don't get to do it as much as I’d like, but now the weather's getting a wee bit better, I’ll try to do it once a week, for sure," Lorraine said.

"It's good for you physically, and really good for you mentally too," she added.

Lorraine Kelly enjoys dog walking and cold swimming to stay trim

"It's fantastic when you're in, and when you get out you feel totally revitalised. It's wonderful."

Lorraine's right – there are ample benefits to cold water swimming, both physical and mental.

Amanda Holden enjoys cold swimming

Of the mental health benefits of cold swimming, Dr. Sarah Brewer, medical director of supplement brand Healthspan, says: "Cold water immersion stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety and depression."

"Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness," Dr. Brewer continues. "It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

Lorraine Kelly looked slim at Wimbledon

Physically, cold water swimming can improve circulation, reduce water retention and even regulate blood pressure, as it improves the responsiveness of blood vessels.

In addition, exposure to cold water can help support our immunity, because it increases the supply of powerful antioxidant glutathione, which is important in our immune response.

Cold swimming is great during perimenopause, as it can help clear brain fog and sharpen focus.

Finally, cold swimming cause help with weight loss too, because it speeds up your metabolism. "You burn calories to stay warm, plus the energy used by shivering mostly comes from stored fat," says Dr. Brewer.

On her new healthy lifestyle, Lorraine concluded: "I'm 62 now, and I want to be healthy for as long as I possibly can. You've got to start looking after yourself, and the healthier you are, the better. I want to enjoy life for as long as possible."

