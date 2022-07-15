Lorraine Kelly's weight loss coach reveals the secret behind star's slim figure The ITV star says she is feeling happier and healthier

Lorraine Kelly took to Instagram to share that health plan WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) has helped her reach her goal weight, writing: "GOAL REACHED! Lost one and a half stone! Feel healthier and happier Thank you @ww.uk."

We caught up with the presenter's weight loss coach, Suzie Stirling, who helped the star along her journey, to mine her for information on how Lorraine dropped the weight – and she has some interesting insights.

1. Move more

"Moving is about more than going to the gym or running a five KM," Suzie says. "It's about finding an activity you love and will want to do whatever the weather.

"Whether it's a dog walk in the morning, taking the stairs rather than the escalator, or doing some stretches while watching TV, finding something you can build into your everyday life will make you feel better and help you reach your goal.

"Lorraine has a border terrier called Angus and she walks him every day. She also booked herself onto a walking holiday in Spain where she tackled a mountain a day!"

Lorraine Kelly is hitting her health goals with weight loss coach Suzie Stirling

2. Eat a good breakfast

"You should start the day as you mean to go on," Suzie advises. "Your body needs to be fuelled with good food and you should always try and have a healthy breakfast.

"It will help when it comes to avoiding mid-morning snacks. Lorraine has a bowl of porridge each morning topped with fruit. It fills her up and means she doesn't reach for the pastries that are always readily available at work."

3. Prep your meals

"It does take a bit of thought to eat a really healthy diet that's good for you, but there are loads of time-saving hacks you can use. For example, cook extra food in an evening meal and keep it for lunch the next day. This will save time and often money.

Lorraine celebrated hitting her goal weight

"Lorraine learned to cook from scratch on the WW programme and was surprised to discover that she really enjoys it. She takes homemade soups into work that she makes with her daughter Rosie."

4. Eat more bananas

"This superfood is Lorraine's go-to snack," says Suzie. "Bananas are rich in goodness and they are incredibly versatile. You can chop them up and freeze them to make into ice-cold smoothies or an instantly refreshing ice-cream"

5. Simple swaps

"Lorraine loves chocolate and had got into the habit of eating lots of it before bed. She didn't want to give it up for good, so now she has a big bowl of fruit, such as berries, melon and mango, which she dips into a little pot of WW Chocolate Spread."

Lorraine Kelly looked fabulous at Wimbledon

6. Embrace healthy food

"Lorraine was always surprised at the variety of tasty meals she could make that tasted incredible so that she never felt deprived," says Suzie.

"She also managed to carry on enjoying evenings out with friends and entertained at home. In restaurants, she usually chooses a fish dish. Lorraine loves Thai food too and would use the WW app to find the healthiest dishes at her favourite restaurant."

