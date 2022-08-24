Prince William's painful sporting injury he never talks about

It's no secret that Prince William is a keen football fan, but it seems the future king hasn't always had an easy ride when it comes to playing the sport.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge took to social media to wish footballer Jill Scott luck in her retirement. At the end of his heartfelt message, he quipped: "Tiny bit pleased there won't be any more slide tackles during 'friendly' kickabouts…" leading fans to wonder what the royal was talking about.

WATCH: Prince William presents the Lionesses with their trophy

It turns out that around 10 years ago, Prince William and Jill Scott were playing football and she slide tackled and "wiped out" the future king during a charity event.

Explaining what happened between her and the royal, Jill explained: "It does stem back to about 10 years ago when we did a charity event and I slipped and slide-tackled him and actually wiped him out," she said on her BBC podcast Jill Scott's Coffee Club.

"The running joke whenever he's seen us was like 'No yellow cards this tournament Jill'," she added.

Prince William and Jill Scott at the Euros in 2022

Jill even shared a snap from Will's tumble back in 2012, captioning the post: "Watching William at 30! When he's king I'll treasure this pic!"

The slightly blurry photo sees Jill throwing herself to the floor, while William leaps out of her way.

Jill Scott shared this photo from 2021

The duke has been a long-time supporter of the Lionesses, cheering them on and presenting them with their medals after their historic win over Germany in the final at Wembley last month.

William surprised fans at the game, hugging each member of the team.

