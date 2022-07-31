Prince William supports Lionesses as they win Euros final at Wembley – best photos The Duke is a keen football fan

Prince William is a keen football fan and headed to Wembley on Sunday to show his support for the England women's football team – also known as the Lionesses – in their bid for victory against Germany in the Euros.

The dad-of-three delighted fans earlier in the day when he released a video alongside his daughter, Princess Charlotte, as they shared their excitement about the match.

In the touching tribute, which was posted to both Twitter and Instagram, William and Charlotte spoke directly to the camera. The Prince said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.

"You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."

The little Princess, who was cuddled up to her father, added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."

Fans adored the sweet clip, with their responses including: "Aww what a beautiful, super cute video! I absolutely love it, good luck Lionesses," "Charlotte is the cutest. Come on @Lionesses you can do it!" and: "How adorable! She clearly has her daddy wrapped around her little finger!"

Prince William proudly joined in singing the national anthem

Although Charlotte didn't join her dad at the event, she will no doubt be cheering on the England team. Her older brother, Prince George, nine, is also a keen football fan.

William appeared to be in great spirits

Prince George melted hearts last year when he attended the men's finals alongside his parents, seeming devastated when England didn't lift the cup.

The Prince before the match, as he joined Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA

William applauded the Lionesses' efforts

Prince William was clearly impressed by Sunday's match and could be seen celebrating the team's first goal, which was scored by Ella Toone.

William was no doubt delighted by the result of the match

England won 2-1 after extra time, to the delight of fans.

The Prince personally wished the team well

The royal children have their own kits!

Earlier this summer, Prince George enjoyed the Wimbledon men's final alongside his mum and dad.

The Prince met members of the team last month

Following the Lionesses' impressive semi-final win, William penned a personal tweet of congratulations, which read: "Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W."

