Prince William praises 'pioneer' Jill Scott as football star confirms retirement

Prince William has interrupted his Balmoral break to send a message of support to English football player Jill Scott on her retirement.

"A pioneer of Women’s football and a great team player. @JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career, it’s been a pleasure to get to know you," he tweeted on Tuesday morning after her announcement.

He then joked: "Tiny bit pleased there won’t be any more slide tackles during ‘friendly’ kickabouts," referencing their time together when he visited the women's team earlier in 2022.

He signed off 'W', indicating the tweet was sent directly from the heir to the throne.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jill tweeted the news to fans, writing: "Right, we’re not crying. I promised myself. I’m retiring from football. And I’m leaving with a gold medal swinging from my neck."

In June the royal visited the pro athletes at their training camp. Sharing an image on his social media account, Prince William wrote: "This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity."

William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), hailed England Women as "trailblazers" when he visited the squad at St George's Park, the FA's national training complex at Burton-upon-Trent.

The team went on to win the 2022 Euro Championship, becoming the first England squad to win a title since 1966.

"Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!" Will captioned a post on Instagram hours after their win, with the picture showing the women holding up high their trophy.

The finals saw England beat Germany 2-1 after the game went into extra time. William could be seen cheering loudly as Chloe Kelly scored the team's second, crucial goal ten minutes before the end of the match.