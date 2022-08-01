Prince William surprised fans with unexpected behaviour at the Euros final The future king is a keen football fan

As president of the Football Association, it's well-known that Prince William is a big fan of the sport.

The future king has also been vocal about supporting the Lionesses, even visiting their training ground before the Euros began, so it was no surprise that the royal was in attendance at the final on Sunday – what did come as a shock though, was how Prince William behaved at the match.

Prince William presents the Lionesses with their trophy

Following the Lionesses' win, the Prince was called upon to help present the trophy to the winning team, and in an un-royal move, the Duchess of Cambridge's husband hugged each of the team members.

His warm greeting delighted fans on Twitter, with many taking to the social media site to praise William's actions.

"Prince William hugging the players…..making me cry my eyes out!" one wrote, while another penned: "Prince William was fantastic with every single player. He hugged them, held their hands. He's a class act and a true football fan."

Prince William hugs Chloe Kelly

A third wrote: "Just watching HRH Prince William at the football. What a King he will be!"

Prince William showed his passion for the sport pre-match too, releasing a video alongside his daughter, Princess Charlotte, sharing their excitement about the match.

Prince William hugs Jill Scott

In the touching tribute, which was posted to both Twitter and Instagram, William and Charlotte spoke directly to the camera. The Prince said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.

"You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."

