Bruce Willis' wife Emma reveals her own health battle amid husband's aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis has shared her own health woes amid her husband's battle with aphasia.

The 43-year-old revealed that she is struggling with her mental health after putting her family's needs before her own following Bruce's heartbreaking diagnosis in April. "I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she said in an interview with The Bump.

"That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

Emma – who shares daughters Mabel, ten, and Evelyn, eight, with the 67-year-old – admitted she is trying to make sure she also looks after her own needs alongside those of her family.

She continued: "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.

Bruce and Emma married in 2009

"I don’t mother myself perfectly, but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise." Emma added: "I think it's important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there."

Emma's revelation comes after she and Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, released a joint statement announcing the actor's retirement following his shock aphasia diagnosis.

Aphasia is a condition most commonly found in people aged 65 or over, that makes it difficult for someone to talk, read, understand, and write.

Demi and Bruce remained close after separating

The statement read in part: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support."

