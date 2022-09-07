Why fans can no longer visit Princess Diana's resting place The late Princess of Wales is buried at her family's Althorp estate

Princess Diana was laid to rest at her family's Althorp estate in Northamptonshire following her death in 1997, and royal fans have continued to visit the site and pay tribute to the late royal over the past 25 years.

RELATED: Princess Diana's childhood home could rival a royal residence

However, anyone wishing to see the poignant memorial following the recent anniversary of Diana's death will be disappointed to learn that they can no longer visit Althorp, as it has closed its doors to the public.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals magnificent garden at Althorp

The historic estate continues to be the family home of Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, who inherited Althorp when their father John died in 1992. He lives there with his wife Karen and their daughter Lady Charlotte, and while they open their estate to visitors during the summer, they prefer to keep it private throughout the rest of the year.

MORE: Princess Diana's resting place is 'bewitching' in new video

A message on the Althorp Estate website reveals the site has now closed, and adds: "We look forward to welcoming you in the summer of 2023."

Althorp Estate has closed to the public until summer 2023

Charles closed the estate on 29 August, likely so he could mark the anniversary of Diana's death privately, but revealed that many tributes had been left in memory of the late Princess in the week before.

STORY: Charles Spencer pays tribute to Princess Diana with moving photo

Taking to Instagram Stories, Earl Spencer shared a photo of a black bench that sits underneath a silhouette painting of the Princess of Wales, where people had left bouquets of flowers and small postcards that featured messages.

Royal fans leave tributes in memory of Princess Diana

Charles did not reveal what the postcards said, and simply captioned the small clip: "Floral tributes left at Althorp today – by visitors from around the world."

When the public visit the breathtaking home it's an exclusive experience as Charles has taken the decision to ban photography inside the property.

However, fans are permitted to take photos outside of the family home, meaning they can get a beautiful photo of the exterior of the building and memorial.

Are you a Princess Diana fan? Remember the late People's Princess with our special collection. Shop it here.