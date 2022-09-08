The Cambridge children are set to follow in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry footsteps Prince William and Duchess Kate's children started at their new school this week

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis looked adorable on their first day at Lambrook School this week, and it seems the Cambridge children have a great deal of excitement ahead of them.

There are many activities for Duchess Kate and Prince William's children to choose from at Lambrook, and two in particular stand out, as they're hobbies loved by their aunt and uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Lambrook school offers an impressive array of co-curricular hobbies, including podcast-making and polo – two areas in which the Duke and Duchess excel in!

Of course. Prince Harry isn't the only royal to enjoy polo – Prince William is keen on the sport too, though the Duke of Sussex now plays at a professional level in California.

Meghan has made a career out of podcasting, with a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes dropping each week, always landing at number one on the podcast charts.

Prince Harry was spotted chatting to a young Prince George at a polo match

Given that their nieces and nephews can now try their hand at such diverse hobbies, we wonder if Meghan and Harry have offered their advice to the little ones ahead of picking their activities for the term?

Lambrook School notes that pupils are encouraged to choose something that interests them, without adult guidance, so we're intrigued to see where their paths take them…

Meghan Markle with Prince George and her son, Archie

Lambrook students are invited to try a new enrichment activity each half term, so if they don't fall in love with podcasting or polo, there are countless other options.

