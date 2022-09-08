Prince William reassures son Louis in the sweetest way as he starts new school The Cambridge family has moved from London to Windsor

The Cambridge children started at their new school, Lambrook near Ascot in Berkshire, on Wednesday, and dad Prince William reassured his youngest child, Prince Louis, in the sweetest way.

A source revealed that the royal children were excited to all be going to the same school together for the first time and William was seen stroking Louis' hair, as the family walked to the school entrance from the car park.

WATCH: The best of Prince Louis

His father's reassuring stroke on the head will surely have helped to calm the young royal's nerves as he entered the school.

Louis, four, is starting in the Pre-Prep section of the school, while his brother, Prince George, nine, and sister, Princess Charlotte, seven will attend the Prep department.

Prince William looks at young Louis as they enter the school

The three children were all smiles as they were accompanied by their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for a 90-minute settling-in session for new pupils and their families.

Mum Kate was seen holding George and Louis' hands and William holding Charlotte’s as they then met headmaster Jonathan Perry, who shook their hands in turn.

The Cambridge family look happy arriving at prestigious Lambrook

He asked the trio: "Are you excited?" with all three replying: "Yes". William told the headmaster that his children has "lots of questions".

George, Charlotte and Louis were dressed in summer uniforms for the session. George and Louis wore checked short-sleeved white shirts and navy shorts and Charlotte in a blue belted gingham dress. Their first full day is on Thursday.

Lambrook School in Berkshire

HELLO! previously reported that the stockist for the Lambrook uniform is Billings & Edmonds and estimated the uniform cost for the three royal children at about £2,000 from the store.

The Pre-Prep Boys' uniform and sports kit for Louis comes to approximately £450, while the Prep Boys' uniform and sports kit for George adds up to roughly £850. Charlotte's Prep Girls' uniform and sports kit total around £700.

We included optional items in our calculations but did not include sports shoes, trainers, hockey sticks, name tapes or hair accessories.

We wish the Cambridge children a happy start at their new school!

