Sharon Stone reveals she 'lost nine children' through devastating miscarriages The star is a mother-of-three

Sharon Stone has shared the heartbreaking news that she has suffered nine miscarriages.

The 64-year-old actress made the brave statement on a People Instagram post which featured an interview with Peta Murgatroyd who recently spoke about losing a pregnancy of her own.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Sharon - who has three adopted children - revealed. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

She continued: "Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.

"Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

Sharon was responding to Peta's agony of miscarrying a child with her husband, DWTS' Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Sharon Stone is a proud mom to her three adopted sons

While Sharon had a horribly upsetting experience, trying to get pregnant and keep her babies, she did go on to adopt her three sons Quinn Kelly, 15, Laird Vonne, 16, and Roan Joseph, 21.

She rarely puts them in the spotlight, but occasionally delights fans by paying tribute to them on social media.

Sharon recently posted a sweet video of herself spending time with her middle child, Laird.

Sharon has been married twice but is single and raising her boys

The video took place in her stunning kitchen, and fans couldn't help but notice how grown up he looks.

Followers relished seeing a motherly and more relaxed side of Sharon, who appeared in cozy lounge clothes and glasses as she lifted her hands to her face.

Sharon is a single parent but was married to Phil Bronstein from 1998 to 2004 and Michael Greenberg from 1984 to 1998.

