Sharon Stone soaks up the sun in stylish bikini as she relaxes in the swimming pool on vacation The Basic Instinct star looked fabulous!

Sharon Stone is having the time of her life on vacation in Sicily, Italy - and has been sharing some incredible photos on social media from her trip so far.

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning picture of herself soaking up the sun in the pool, dressed in a stylish string bikini.

The large swimming pool looked over at the beach with breathtaking views of the ocean.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing: "What a gorgeous photo," while another wrote: "Beautiful!" A third added: "Ooh I would like to be there too!"

Sharon attended a star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show event in Sicily in the evening along with Mariah Carey and Helen Mirren.

The star shared photos from the event on Instagram, alongside the caption: "A bit of splendor. Sharon Stone reporting. @dolcegabbana @theparislibby."

Sharon Stone looked amazing in a patterned bikini as she relaxed in the pool

At 64, Sharon is busier than ever, and is often complimented on her incredibly youthful appearance.

The Ratched star often speaks out about her positive outlook on getting older and feels more confident than ever.

Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."

The Hollywood star has an incredible figure

She added: "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."

When the mom-of-three isn't working, she loves nothing more than being at home with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

Sharon with her three sons at home in Beverly Hills

The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993.

The star loves nothing more than being a mom and opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

