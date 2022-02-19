Sharon Stone flooded with support as she mourns heartbreaking loss of her dog The Basic Instinct star also has another dog

Sharon Stone took to social media to reveal that she'd had a difficult past couple of weeks after a heartbreaking loss in the family.

She revealed with her latest Instagram post that she'd lost her dog Joe Stone two weeks ago and finally found the strength to share the news.

Alongside a picture of her in front of her magnificent staircase in her Los Angeles home sitting with both her dogs, she wrote: "We lost Joe, the brindle, two weeks ago, just ready to share. It's a process."

Many of her famous peers took to the comments to pay their condolences, including Kelly Ripa, Debi Mazar, Katie Couric, Melissa Joan Hart, and Naomi Campbell, among others.

Fans also sent their love and support to Sharon, with one writing: "So sorry for your loss. Joe will live on forever through you and your memories of him. Dogs are immortal memories," and another saying: "Sorry for your loss. I'm sure you were a great comfort to him as he was to you."

The Basic Instinct actress also has another dog, an English Bulldog named Bandit Stone, who she adopted in 2018, and adores sharing pictures of the two on social media.

Sharon revealed that she'd lost her dog Joe two weeks ago

The actress recently went through another hard period in her family when her mother had been taken to the hospital on account of a stroke.

With the support of her legions of fans and industry friends, she was able to make a full recovery, and has shared heartwarming updates on her mom Dorothy's condition.

Last week, she posted a picture of herself with her mother as they were about to go out for lunch, revealing that she was feeling healthy and was ready to take on the world once again.

"Took mom to lunch today. YES, YOUR KINDEST THOUGHTS & PRAYERS DID WORK," she captioned her post.

The star's mom has been recovering from a stroke

"89 years old, 5 strokes, heart attack, pace maker. Looking for a boyfriend."

