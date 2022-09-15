Queen Consort Camilla made subtle change when Charles became King – did you notice? The new Queen Consort changed one of her long-term habits

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Consort Camilla and her husband, King Charles III, will need to make a lot of changes to their lives, from where they live to the work they carry out.

The new Queen Consort has already proven she's willing to make sacrifices for her new role, by abandoning a long-term habit. For many years now, the 75-year-old has worn a fitness tracker, but since Her Majesty died, Camilla appears to have forsaken her FitBit.

In the last few years, Camilla has rarely been spotted without her fitness tracker, wearing it to all of her public engagements, but it's been noticeably absent in the last week.

Since Her Majesty died, Queen Consort Camilla has attended various events by her husband's side, during none of which was she wearing her trusty fitness watch, replacing it with her Cartier Ceinture Watch.

In the absence of her FitBit, King Charles III's wife has been impressing with her other accessories.

Queen Consort Camilla normally always wears her FitBit

For Her Majesty's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, Camilla wore a striking stick insect brooch, believed to be worth around £40,000, while when she attended an intimate ceremony to receive Her Majesty the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace, Camilla donned a poignant piece of jewellery with heartwarming significance to the late monarch.

She was dressed in a smart black jacket, pinning a turquoise shamrock brooch set in diamond-encrusted leaves to her lapel.

The Queen Consort has been showcasing different accessories from her collection

Camilla's choice to elevate her monochrome ensemble with a colourful brooch could be a subtle nod to the late Queen's instantly recognisable rainbow wardrobe.

