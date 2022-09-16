Queen Consort Camilla battling through pain due to injury sustained prior to Queen's death The couple have a very busy Friday ahead of them

Queen Consort Camilla has been undertaking royal duties since the Queen's death on 8 September whilst nursing a broken toe, it has been revealed.

Camilla, 72, suffered the injury before the Queen passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland, but has continued to support her husband King Charles in his new role despite the injury, the Telegraph has said.

When asked about Camilla's injury the Palace refused to comment. "We won't comment on medical conditions," they said.

Camilla would have no doubt appreciated the day away from public duties she and Charles had on Thursday. Camilla returned to her £850k Wiltshire home on Wednesday after the royal family accompanied the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in an incredibly moving procession.

Camilla has been in pain whilst undertaking has new duties as Queen Consort

Camilla and Charles both travelled by helicopter to Wiltshire, and while Camilla chose to stay at her own private home, Ray Mill House, Charles travelled on to his Highgrove Estate.

The Queen Consort bought the beautiful Wiltshire residence following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. She lived there between 1996 and 2003, and kept it as a country base when required. It even served as the backdrop for her 75th birthday portraits shot by Princess Kate earlier this year.

A day's rest on her injured toe would have worked wonders for Camilla, but it is back to royal duties on Friday.

Camilla and Charles have an incredibly busy Friday ahead

The couple are expected to travel to Wales where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral, before receiving condolences at the Welsh Parliament and meeting members of the Senedd.

They will then travel to Cardiff Castle where Charles will hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer, before attending a reception hosted by the Welsh Government.

Once back in London later in the day, the King will host faith leaders in the Bow Room and at 7:30pm, the Vigil of the Princes will take place at Westminster Hall, carried out by Queen’s four children, with Prince Andrew wearing a uniform for the first time since Her Majesty's death.