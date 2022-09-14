Camilla Queen Consort surprises with unusual accessory at procession The royal wore all black in accordance with tradition

Camilla, Queen Consort looked elegant as ever in an all-black ensemble for the procession of Her Majesty's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

MORE: King Charles III and the Queen Consort to remain in home of nearly 20 years - inside photos

Queen Camilla wore a smart black dress, accessorised with a striking hat and a string of pearls for the moving occasion. She added a pair of pearl earrings to the look, thought to be a sweet nod to the late monarch, who was known to adore wearing pearls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's life in pictures

The Queen Consort wore a unique stick insect brooch - Camilla regularly wears insect-based brooches and also boasts dragonfly and butterfly-shaped pins in her collection. The stick insect brooch is from her personal collection and Camilla has worn it a number of times over the years. She debuted the glittering accessory long before her marriage to Prince Charles.

SEE: Inside Buckingham Palace's Bow Room where Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state

READ: Princess Kate's special nod to the Queen as she is pictured at Buckingham Palace ahead of arrival of Queen's coffin

King Charles III's wife took inspiration from Princess Kate for her makeup, opting for dark, winged eyeliner, a look loved by the new Princess of Wales. She added a light plum lipstick to complete the look.

The procession, which Camilla was part of, left the palace at 2.22pm and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm. A service lasting around 20 minutes, which will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, is set to follow.

Mourners joined the queue hours in advance to attend the Queen’s lying in state which begins at 5pm, continuing until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Queen Camilla wore elegant makeup

The procession on Wednesday follows emotional scenes on Tuesday evening when the late Queen was brought back to London by plane and taken to Buckingham Palace for the final time.

READ: Meghan Markle makes subtle change for latest appearance

As the State Hearse carrying the coffin began its journey from Northolt in northwest London, people stood silently by the road with some recording the historic moment on their phones.

Queen Camilla looked sombre

The Queen’s grandchildren were among members of the royal family paying their respects to the late monarch by witnessing her coffin’s arrival at the palace.

READ: Will Prince William and Duchess Kate need to move house again after the Queen's death?

The late Queen passed away peacefully at her home in Balmoral aged 96 - making her the longest serving monarch in British history.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.