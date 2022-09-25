Amy Robach provides running update ahead of challenging event The ABC News star is in training mode once more!

Amy Robach has never been one to shy away from detailing the difficulties of her intense workout and training regimens.

The Good Morning America star recently shared that she would be leaving her lofty NYC studio in favor of running the Chicago Marathon in a matter of two weeks.

VIDEO: Amy Robach dazzles in crop top during intense workout

Ahead of the big event, she has kicked her training into high gear, and candidly posted on social media that it definitely had its challenges.

While running alongside her friend, Amy completed an insane 20 mile course in a little over three hours, and it definitely proved to be a tough one for the seasoned athlete.

"Chicago Marathon in 2 weeks…and this was a STRUGGLE," she wrote with a picture tracking her run map, spanning all the way along the Hudson River in New York.

Of course, the ABC News star's runs had to take a bit of a break when she suddenly had to take off for Scotland and London after Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Amy shared a glimpse at her intense training for the upcoming Chicago Marathon

She shared a snapshot on Instagram in Scotland where she was reporting the day after the late monarch's death had been announced and the image took her co-host, Sam Champion, by surprise.

Alongside the photo of her looking somber, dressed in black and in front of the camera outside of Edinburgh Castle, she wrote: "Covering the Queen's final moments in Scotland and awaiting Operation Unicorn... where the Queen will be taken here to Edinburgh... members of the royal family are expected to hold a vigil at St Giles Cathedral in the coming days."

Fans commented: "My favorite journalist I know you would be covering this entire story, Amy you the best," and, "Thank you for being there for us".

Sam also remarked and said: "Amazing how quickly you got there," and fans reiterated his comment. "I thought the same thing Sam. How do you know what clothes to pack so fast??"

The ABC News star returned after extensively covering the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Amy continued her journey through the United Kingdom, spending almost two weeks there while covering the different facets of the royal funeral proceedings.

