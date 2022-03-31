Amy Robach shares challenging health update The star is fighting through it

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority.

But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime.

MORE: Amy Robach's Oscars minidress might be her most stunning look yet

Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram Stories and while the stats were impressive, her message wasn't so much fun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach and Robin Roberts' special bond

"Spring hasn't yet sprung... but my allergies have," she wrote, making reference to the unpleasant side effects of spring allergies which have already begun.

Along with the likes of itchy, puffy eyes and a runny nose, hayfever - as it's also known - can cause coughing, wheezing and congestion.

MORE: Amy Robach highlights her toned physique in stunning photos

MORE: Inside Amy Robach's jaw-dropping New York home

People can suffer with mild or severe symptoms, making spring far from a happy season.

Amy revealed her allergies have kicked in

It's not the first time, Amy has documented her struggles with allergies as she's asked fans for advice in the past too.

The mom-of-two will likely do everything she can to minimize the symptoms as she attempts to keep her workout routine on track.

MORE: Amy Robach delights fans with exciting sneak peek at Hollywood career move

MORE: Amy Robach's rarely-seen daughter shares sweet baby photos for joyous celebration

Even after returning to New York from Los Angeles where she reported on the Oscars and had no sleep, Amy ensured she got right back to her exercise regime.

Amy makes fitness a priority

She shared photos from the gym and out for a run, showcasing her dedication to her health.

Amy recently completed the New York half-marathon and shared pictures of her triumphant run on social media too,

On her return to the GMA studio, she announced her co-host, T.J. Holmes, had beaten her time... just.

"I just wanted to point out, I'm going to say it for you, TJ beat me," said Amy as she scowled in jest and pretended to be a sore loser.

"By one second," T.J. clarified: "We were running together. And I ended up a second ahead officially."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.