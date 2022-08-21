Amy Robach candidly details hard workout day as fans send support The ABC star knows her limits

Amy Robach has become quite the inspirational figure to her followers because of her dedication to her health and fitness.

She frequently updates fans on her journey on the running course, but her recent post detailed that sometimes, the struggle can be real.

Alongside a map of her track, she shared a few happy photographs of herself with her frequent running partner Nikki.

However, she revealed that appearances can be deceiving, writing that the specific day on the grind proved to be much harder than usual.

"While I LOOK super happy - today was HARD - was supposed to do a 16 miler according to my training schedule but only had 12 in me - and I decided to honor that - and take a few water breaks along the way, which I usually never do," she wrote.

She continued: "Learning to be kinder to myself, to give myself a break, and to try and enjoy the struggle #marathontraining."

Amy detailed the struggle of her latest run

Her colleagues were there to support her, with David Muir dropping a like and Gio Benitez writing: "All gas, no brakes."

Nikki even wrote: "Wowow one of my hardest runs ever mentally- that smile on my face ay ay ay….. Thankful for our water breaks along the way and esp thankful for your accountability!"

A fan commented: "I sooooo admire you two," and another said: "Amen. Listen to what your body is telling you. Have a fabulous Sunday Amy," with a third writing: "The fact that you both can smile while running is an inspiration."

The Good Morning America star frequently involves her co-stars and followers in her exercise regimen as well, but they usually involve her jetting off each morning on long runs.

The GMA star has been training for a marathon once again

She has run several marathons as well, currently also revealing that she is training for another, captioning her recent photographs with "#marathontraining."

