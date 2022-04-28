Amy Robach details downside of traveling in relatable post The ABC star will keep on running!

Amy Robach has become something of a high-flier, not just for her job at Good Morning America, but also as a personal passion.

MORE: Amy Robach shares incredible beach photos following 'rocky' vacation adventure

The TV personality loves traveling and can frequently be seen taking fans through her incredible journeys on social media. But she also opened up about the downside of all that travel in her latest post.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amy Robach showcases incredible abs during uneasy workout

She shared a snapshot of herself with her friend as they had just wrapped up their run for the day, detailing that she was in no mood to do it.

The jet lag from her recent trip to Australia was still taking its toll, as she wrote: "Did NOT want to run - jet lag hit me hard today - but we forced each other out and voilà 2 quick miles just changed my day! #neverregretarun."

MORE: Amy Robach's new all-natural selfie has fans saying the same thing

Many of her fans showed their support for Amy and shared their own experiences as well, with one saying: "I didn't want to run today either but like you guys I did 2 miles and felt so much better."

Amy detailed how hard it was to run with jet lag

"You were just so goddamn impressive! With jet lag it had to have been awful!!!!" another commented, with a third saying: "Hey! Well it didn't show - for sure- came back lookin like a charm lady!!!"

The GMA3 host had the time of her life with her husband Andrew Shue and friends when they visited Down Under, taking a break from the show to do so.

MORE: Amy Robach twins with youngest daughter in stunning beachside photo

MORE: Amy Robach shares how vacation took a turn for the worse following 'miserable' experience

Amy returned to work bright and early at the top of the week, sharing pictures of her reunion with co-stars TJ Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

They were also joined by a special guest, that being rapper Lil Jon, who brought a bit of fun to the room, as she even included a short clip of them getting down and dancing together.

The TV star returned to GMA3 on Tuesday

"It's sooooo good to be back!! A big thanks to @liljon for making our Tuesday extra," she captioned her post.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.