GMA's Amy Robach looks sensational in string bikini during time off The TV star was all smiles

Amy Robach's summer wardrobe never fails to disappoint, and her latest Labor Day outfit is no exception. Taking to Instagram, the GMA presenter looked flawless as she relaxed by the pool alongside her female pals.

Much to the delight of her legions of fans, the 49-year-old reporter shared a stunning selfie as she soaked up the sunshine.

Amy looked so chic in her nude string bikini which she teamed with delicate gold jewellery and a fresh face of makeup.

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach comes face to face with a snake

The blonde beauty appeared to be relishing her day off as she enjoyed a refreshing post-swim drink surrounded by her nearest and dearest.

Amy humorously captioned her post: "Not laboring one bit today..." followed by a clinking glasses emoji.

The TV star enjoyed a tranquil moment

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one remarking: "Love this trio!!" whilst a second noted: "Sounds like a perfect Labor Day weekend plan!"

"Great picture girls," wrote a third, whilst a fourth penned: "Have a great holiday and weekend."

Amy's fun-filled afternoon comes after she treated her fans to a fitness update. Speaking candidly, the news presenter took to social media to detail the highs and lows of long-distance running.

Amy is training for her next marathon

Alongside a selection of upbeat selfies, Amy penned: "While I LOOK super happy - today was HARD - was supposed to do a 16 miler according to my training schedule but only had 12 in me - and I decided to honor that - and take a few water breaks along the way, which I usually never do."

She continued: "Learning to be kinder to myself, to give myself a break, and to try and enjoy the struggle #marathontraining."

The presenter shares candid updates

Her colleagues were there to support her, with David Muir dropping a like and Gio Benitez writing: "All gas, no brakes."

One fan commented: "I sooooo admire you two," while another added: "Amen. Listen to what your body is telling you. Have a fabulous Sunday Amy".

